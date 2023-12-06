Little Caesars Arena is where the Detroit Pistons (2-18) and Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) will match up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Cade Cunningham is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, BSSE

BSDET, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pistons lost to the Cavaliers on Saturday, 110-101. Cunningham scored a team-high 23 points (and contributed 11 assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 23 8 11 2 0 3 Bojan Bogdanovic 22 2 2 1 0 3 Jalen Duren 17 11 1 1 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham is putting up 22.4 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Ausar Thompson is putting up 10.7 points, 2.7 assists and 9.1 boards per contest.

Isaiah Stewart posts 11.2 points, 7.2 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Killian Hayes' numbers for the season are 9.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 boards per contest.

Jalen Duren averages 12.2 points, 10.9 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Watch Cunningham, Desmond Bane and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 21 4 7.4 1.2 0.2 2.1 Ausar Thompson 9.9 8.2 1.6 0.7 1 0.1 Isaiah Stewart 10.2 6.9 1.2 0.6 0.7 1.3 Jaden Ivey 11.3 2.8 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.8 Killian Hayes 6.8 2.1 3.3 0.9 0.8 0.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.