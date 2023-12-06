The Detroit Pistons (2-18) will try to stop a 17-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) on December 6, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Grizzlies.

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 45.8% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Detroit has put together a 1-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 18th.

The Pistons put up an average of 109.2 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 111.9 the Grizzlies allow.

When it scores more than 111.9 points, Detroit is 1-7.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons put up fewer points per game at home (107.8) than on the road (110.5), but also give up fewer at home (116.8) than on the road (119.4).

At home Detroit is allowing 116.8 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than it is away (119.4).

The Pistons collect 0.7 more assists per game at home (26.7) than away (26).

Pistons Injuries