The Detroit Pistons (2-18) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) on Wednesday, December 6 at Little Caesars Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Pistons lost 110-101 to the Cavaliers on Saturday. In the Pistons' loss, Cade Cunningham led the way with a team-high 23 points (adding eight rebounds and 11 assists).

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joe Harris SG Out Shoulder 3.4 1 0.9 Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Derrick Rose: Questionable (Ankle), Ziaire Williams: Questionable (Illness), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Jake LaRavia: Out (Eye), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle)

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

