Pistons vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-18) are only 0.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a nine-game home losing streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 218.5 points.
Pistons vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-0.5
|218.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points in 14 of 20 outings.
- Detroit's average game total this season has been 227.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Detroit has compiled an 8-12-0 record against the spread.
- The Pistons have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win two times (11.1%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a record of 2-16, a 11.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Pistons vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Pistons vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|8
|42.1%
|105.9
|215.1
|111.9
|230
|222.3
|Pistons
|14
|70%
|109.2
|215.1
|118.1
|230
|223.6
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 0-10 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Pistons have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.300, 3-7-0 record) than away (.500, 5-5-0).
- The Pistons average only 2.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (111.9).
- When it scores more than 111.9 points, Detroit is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.
Pistons vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|8-12
|8-10
|12-8
|Grizzlies
|8-11
|3-4
|7-12
Pistons vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Pistons
|Grizzlies
|109.2
|105.9
|27
|29
|3-5
|1-1
|1-7
|1-1
|118.1
|111.9
|23
|10
|3-0
|7-1
|2-1
|5-3
