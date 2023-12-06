The Detroit Pistons (2-18) are only 0.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a nine-game home losing streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 218.5 points.

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -0.5 218.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points in 14 of 20 outings.

Detroit's average game total this season has been 227.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Detroit has compiled an 8-12-0 record against the spread.

The Pistons have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win two times (11.1%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 2-16, a 11.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 8 42.1% 105.9 215.1 111.9 230 222.3 Pistons 14 70% 109.2 215.1 118.1 230 223.6

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 0-10 overall in its last 10 games.

The Pistons have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.300, 3-7-0 record) than away (.500, 5-5-0).

The Pistons average only 2.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (111.9).

When it scores more than 111.9 points, Detroit is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Pistons and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 8-12 8-10 12-8 Grizzlies 8-11 3-4 7-12

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Pistons Grizzlies 109.2 Points Scored (PG) 105.9 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 3-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 1-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.9 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-1 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-3

