Pistons vs. Grizzlies December 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-15) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) at 7:00 PM ET .
Pistons vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham averages 22.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Ausar Thompson puts up 11.4 points, 9.5 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in NBA).
- Isaiah Stewart posts 11.5 points, 1.4 assists and 7.4 boards per contest.
- Killian Hayes averages 8.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
- Jalen Duren averages 12.6 points, 3.2 assists and 11.2 boards.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gets the Grizzlies 23.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Grizzlies are getting 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this year.
- Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Ziaire Williams is putting up 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is sinking 36.6% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- The Grizzlies are receiving 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from David Roddy this season.
Pistons vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Grizzlies
|109.6
|Points Avg.
|105.6
|117.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.1
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|42.2%
|34.2%
|Three Point %
|32.7%
