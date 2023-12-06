The Detroit Pistons (2-18) and the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) meet at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE. The matchup has no line set.

There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Pistons 112 - Grizzlies 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Grizzlies

Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-0.1)

Pistons (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 222.5

The Pistons have covered less often than the Grizzlies this season, putting up an ATS record of 8-12-0, compared to the 8-11-0 mark of the Grizz.

Detroit's games have gone over the total 60% of the time this season (12 out of 20), which is more often than Memphis' games have (seven out of 19).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pistons are 0-2, while the Grizzlies are 2-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pistons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Performance Insights

While the Pistons rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 109.2 (fourth-worst), they rank 23rd in the league with 118.1 points allowed per contest.

Detroit ranks fifth-best in the NBA by allowing just 42.2 rebounds per game. It ranks seventh in the league by averaging 45.5 boards per contest.

The Pistons rank ninth in the NBA with 26.4 assists per game.

Detroit has been struggling when it comes to turnovers this year, ranking second-worst in the NBA in turnovers per game (16.6) and third-worst in forced turnovers per game (11.7).

The Pistons are draining 10.4 treys per game (second-worst in NBA), and they have a 34.8% three-point percentage (25th-ranked).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.