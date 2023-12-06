Pistons vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Detroit Pistons (2-18), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to break a nine-game home losing streak when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14).
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pistons vs. Grizzlies matchup.
Pistons vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Pistons vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-0.5)
|218.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Grizzlies (-1.5)
|218.5
|-118
|+100
Pistons vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies average 105.9 points per game (29th in the league) while giving up 111.9 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a -114 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by six points per game.
- The Pistons have been outscored by 8.9 points per game (posting 109.2 points per game, 27th in league, while giving up 118.1 per outing, 23rd in NBA) and have a -179 scoring differential.
- The teams average 215.1 points per game combined, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These two teams surrender 230 points per game combined, 11.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Memphis has put together an 8-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Detroit is 8-12-0 ATS this season.
Pistons and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|Grizzlies
|+10000
|+5000
|-
