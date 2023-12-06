Oilers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1, on a four-game winning streak) host the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) at Rogers Place. The game on Wednesday, December 6 begins at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Oilers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Oilers (-115)
|Hurricanes (-105)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have won nine of their 17 games when favored on the moneyline this season (52.9%).
- Edmonton has a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Oilers a 53.5% chance to win.
- Edmonton and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 14 of 22 games this season.
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 0-2 in those games.
- Carolina has played as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer two times so far this season. They lost both games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Hurricanes.
- Carolina and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 12 of 24 games this season.
Oilers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Oilers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|73 (18th)
|Goals
|81 (7th)
|79 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|77 (18th)
|21 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (11th)
|19 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (18th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Edmonton has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- Edmonton hit the over in six of its past 10 games.
- The Oilers and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Oilers are scoring 2.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Oilers are ranked 18th in the NHL with 73 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Oilers rank 20th in total goals against, conceding 3.6 goals per game (79 total) in NHL action.
- The team is ranked 20th in goal differential at -6.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes went 6-3-1 in its past 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 games, Carolina has gone over the total four times.
- The Hurricanes total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents averaged 0.6 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.
- The Hurricanes have the NHL's seventh-best scoring offense (81 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Hurricanes have allowed 3.2 goals per game, 77 total, which ranks 18th among NHL teams.
- Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +4.
