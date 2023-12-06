Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oceana County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Oceana County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Oceana County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelby High School at Oakridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brethren High School at Pentwater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Pentwater, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkerville High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Marion, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
