The Toledo Rockets (3-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena as only 1.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 155.5 for the matchup.

Oakland vs. Toledo Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oakland -1.5 155.5

Oakland Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Oakland and its opponents have combined to score more than 155.5 points.

Oakland's games this season have had an average of 145.6 points, 9.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 8-1-0 ATS this season.

Oakland's .889 ATS win percentage (8-1-0 ATS Record) is higher than Toledo's .571 mark (4-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Oakland vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oakland 2 22.2% 72.9 153.6 72.7 150.7 147.2 Toledo 3 42.9% 80.7 153.6 78.0 150.7 157.5

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

The Golden Grizzlies put up 5.1 fewer points per game (72.9) than the Rockets allow (78.0).

Oakland vs. Toledo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oakland 8-1-0 2-1 5-4-0 Toledo 4-3-0 2-2 3-4-0

Oakland vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oakland Toledo 8-6 Home Record 13-1 5-10 Away Record 10-4 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.5 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82.1 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

