The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) will face the Toledo Rockets (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Toledo Game Information

Oakland Players to Watch

Trey Townsend: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jack Gohlke: 13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Rocket Watts: 11.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Isaiah Jones: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Chris Conway: 10.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Toledo Players to Watch

Oakland vs. Toledo Stat Comparison

Oakland Rank Oakland AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank 228th 72.7 Points Scored 82.8 61st 205th 71.7 Points Allowed 76.8 293rd 223rd 32.7 Rebounds 25.4 357th 262nd 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.2 262nd 109th 8.3 3pt Made 6.4 258th 289th 11.0 Assists 15.6 84th 83rd 10.3 Turnovers 11.0 116th

