Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Midland County, Michigan today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Midland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
H. H. Dow High School at Bay City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Early College High School at Frankenmuth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Frankenmuth, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
