Killian Hayes and his Detroit Pistons teammates take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hayes had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 110-101 loss against the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll examine Hayes' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.5 9.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 2.6 Assists 4.5 4.3 3.9 PRA -- 16.6 15.6 PR -- 12.3 11.7



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 9.4% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.8 per contest.

The Pistons average the eighth-most possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.8 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 10th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 111.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are ranked 24th in the league, giving up 44.8 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.1 assists per contest.

Killian Hayes vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 19 5 1 5 0 0 2 12/4/2022 29 13 2 6 3 2 1

