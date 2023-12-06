Jalen Duren NBA Player Preview vs. the Grizzlies - December 6
The Detroit Pistons, with Jalen Duren, match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
In this article we will dive into Duren's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Points
|11.5
|12.2
|Rebounds
|11.5
|10.9
|Assists
|--
|2.7
|PRA
|--
|25.8
|PR
|--
|23.1
Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- This season, Duren has made 5.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.8% of his team's total makes.
- The Pistons average the eighth-most possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.8 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked 10th in the NBA, conceding 111.9 points per game.
- On the boards, the Grizzlies are 24th in the NBA, giving up 44.8 rebounds per contest.
- Conceding 25.1 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.
Jalen Duren vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/9/2022
|28
|10
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12/4/2022
|15
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1
