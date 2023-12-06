The Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Stewart included, face off versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Stewart, in his last game (December 2 loss against the Cavaliers), put up 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Stewart, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.2 10.2 Rebounds 7.5 7.2 6.9 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA -- 19.8 18.3 PR -- 18.4 17.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 10.4% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

He's attempted 4.1 threes per game, or 13.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pistons average the eighth-most possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 111.9 points per game, which is 10th-best in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.8 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.1 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 29th in the NBA, giving up 14.7 makes per game.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 28 13 7 0 3 2 0 12/4/2022 27 8 4 1 2 2 0

