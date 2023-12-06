Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsdale County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Hillsdale County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Concord High School at Hillsdale Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Hillsdale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Litchfield High School at Will Carleton Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Hillsdale, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
