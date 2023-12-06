The Western Michigan Broncos (4-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at University Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Titans' 65.2 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 63.3 the Broncos allow.

Detroit Mercy has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.

Western Michigan has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.2 points.

The 60 points per game the Broncos average are the same as the Titans give up.

Detroit Mercy has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 60 points.

The Broncos shoot 38.2% from the field, only 0.8% higher than the Titans concede defensively.

The Titans' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 2.4 higher than the Broncos have conceded.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 11.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.1 FG%

11.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.1 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 54.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 54.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Imani McNeal: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Myonna Hooper: 8.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

8.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Amaya Burch: 6.3 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

