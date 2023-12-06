How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8) will attempt to stop an eight-game losing streak when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Calihan Hall. The game airs on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights
- The Titans make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Titans are the 336th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 207th.
- The 61.1 points per game the Titans score are the same as the Cardinals give up.
- When Detroit Mercy puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 0-3.
Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Detroit Mercy averaged 79.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.9).
- The Titans allowed 69.3 points per game last season at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (78.8).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Detroit Mercy fared worse in home games last year, draining 9.9 three-pointers per game, compared to 10.3 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.5% mark when playing on the road.
Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|L 81-67
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/29/2023
|Oakland
|L 65-50
|Calihan Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 69-58
|Wolstein Center
|12/6/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Calihan Hall
|12/10/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
