The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8) will attempt to stop an eight-game losing streak when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Calihan Hall. The game airs on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Titans are the 336th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 207th.

The 61.1 points per game the Titans score are the same as the Cardinals give up.

When Detroit Mercy puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 0-3.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Detroit Mercy averaged 79.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.9).

The Titans allowed 69.3 points per game last season at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (78.8).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Detroit Mercy fared worse in home games last year, draining 9.9 three-pointers per game, compared to 10.3 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.5% mark when playing on the road.

