The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) and the Denver Nuggets (14-7) are scheduled to match up on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Kawhi Leonard is one of the players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Clippers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, ALT

ESPN, BSSC, ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clippers' Last Game

The Clippers were victorious in their previous game versus the Warriors, 113-112, on Saturday. Paul George was their leading scorer with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paul George 25 6 6 1 0 4 James Harden 21 5 9 1 0 2 Kawhi Leonard 20 8 7 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets lost their most recent game to the Kings, 123-117, on Saturday. Nikola Jokic led the way with 36 points, plus 13 boards and 14 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 36 13 14 2 1 1 Reggie Jackson 20 1 8 1 0 2 Aaron Gordon 17 7 3 0 1 1

Clippers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clippers Players to Watch

George is putting up 23.5 points, 4.3 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.

Leonard posts 21.8 points, 6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 12 points, 6.6 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field.

Ivica Zubac averages 11.8 points, 9 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.1 steals and 1.5 blocks.

James Harden averages 15.7 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Watch George, Jokic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic's averages for the season are 29 points, 12.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists, making 56.8% of his shots from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. gets 17.4 points, 8 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Aaron Gordon's numbers for the season are 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 49.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Nuggets receive 13.6 points per game from Reggie Jackson, plus 2.4 boards and 4.5 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 11.2 points, 2 boards and 2.7 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 24.9 10.2 10.4 1.3 0.8 0.8 Paul George LAC 23.4 6.3 4.8 1 0.2 3.3 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 18.7 8.2 1.9 0.6 0.7 3.2 Kawhi Leonard LAC 22.4 6.4 3 1.9 0.9 1.8 Reggie Jackson DEN 16.7 3 5.5 0.7 0.3 2 James Harden LAC 16.6 4.2 7.3 1.6 0.5 2.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.