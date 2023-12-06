The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) take on the Denver Nuggets (14-7) as just 0.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT. The point total is 224.5 in the matchup.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -0.5 224.5

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' 19 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points seven times.

Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 222.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Clippers have a 7-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has been the favorite in 14 games this season and won nine (64.3%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-5, a 64.3% win rate, when it's favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Clippers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver has played 10 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.

Denver's contests this season have a 225.0-point average over/under, 0.5 more points than this game's point total.

Denver is 8-13-0 against the spread this year.

The Nuggets have split the two match ups they have played as underdogs this season.

Denver has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Clippers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Clippers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 7 36.8% 112.9 227.4 109.7 220.1 227.3 Nuggets 10 47.6% 114.5 227.4 110.4 220.1 223.2

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

The Clippers are 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

Three of Clippers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home, covering four times in nine home games, and three times in 10 road games.

The Clippers put up only 2.5 more points per game (112.9) than the Nuggets allow (110.4).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 110.4 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

The Nuggets have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.

Denver has been better against the spread at home (5-4-0) than away (3-9-0) this year.

The Nuggets put up an average of 114.5 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 109.7 the Clippers allow to opponents.

Denver is 8-6 against the spread and 11-3 overall when it scores more than 109.7 points.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Clippers and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clippers 7-12 6-8 7-12 Nuggets 8-13 1-1 10-11

Clippers vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Clippers Nuggets 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 114.5 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 5-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-6 6-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-3 109.7 Points Allowed (PG) 110.4 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 6-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-8 8-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-3

