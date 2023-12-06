High school basketball action in Clinton County, Michigan is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Clinton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Patrick High School at Bath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6

7:00 PM ET on December 6 Location: Bath, MI

Bath, MI Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Central Michigan Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Dansville High School at Fowler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6

7:00 PM ET on December 6 Location: Fowler, MI

Fowler, MI Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Central Michigan Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Laingsburg High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School