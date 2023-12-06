The Valparaiso Beacons (4-4) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso matchup in this article.

Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline Valparaiso Moneyline BetMGM Central Michigan (-3.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Central Michigan (-3.5) 140.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends

Central Michigan has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

In the Chippewas' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Valparaiso has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

Beacons games have gone over the point total twice this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.