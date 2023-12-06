The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-5) go up against the Valparaiso Beacons (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Beacons have allowed to their opponents.

Central Michigan is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Chippewas are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beacons sit at 152nd.

The Chippewas score 64.3 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 69.8 the Beacons allow.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Central Michigan performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 68.7 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game in away games.

The Chippewas ceded 71.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.1 in away games.

In home games, Central Michigan made 0.6 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to away from home (28.3%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule