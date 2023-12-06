Cade Cunningham and his Detroit Pistons teammates will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 110-101 loss against the Cavaliers, Cunningham totaled 23 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Cunningham's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.4 21.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.0 Assists 7.5 7.3 7.4 PRA -- 33.6 32.4 PR -- 26.3 25 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Cunningham's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Cunningham is responsible for taking 22.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.9 per game.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 20.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pistons average the eighth-most possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.8 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies concede 111.9 points per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are 24th in the NBA, giving up 44.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies have allowed 25.1 per game, 10th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 29th in the league, allowing 14.7 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.