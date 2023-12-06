Bojan Bogdanovic NBA Player Preview vs. the Grizzlies - December 6
Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
If you'd like to make predictions on Bogdanovic's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
- Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-105)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+128)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+106)
Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Grizzlies allowed 113 points per game last season, 11th in the league.
- On the glass, the Grizzlies gave up 44.4 rebounds per game last year, 21st in the NBA in that category.
- Looking at assists, the Grizzlies allowed 26.4 per game last year, ranking them 26th in the league.
- The Grizzlies conceded 13 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 25th in the league in that category.
Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/9/2022
|22
|19
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12/4/2022
|24
|18
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
