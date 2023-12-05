The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Delaware matchup in this article.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Delaware Betting Trends

Xavier has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of seven times this season.

Delaware is 5-1-0 ATS this season.

Fightin' Blue Hens games have hit the over twice this season.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Xavier's national championship odds (+10000) place it just 49th in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is 48th.

The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.