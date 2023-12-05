The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) play the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network Extra.

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Titus Wright: 8.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 69.9 212th 240th 72.1 Points Allowed 74.0 290th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 33.4 79th 355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 281st 11.8 Assists 12.7 204th 3rd 8.3 Turnovers 12.2 217th

