Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Washtenaw County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frontier International Academy at Central Academy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manchester High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Addison, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhills School at Whitmore Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washtenaw Christian Academy at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saline High School at Canton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School - Ypsilanti at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Chelsea, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blissfield High School at Arbor Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ypsilanti, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.