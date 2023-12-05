Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Saint Clair County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cranbrook Kingswood High School at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Marine City, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Algonac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Algonac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marysville High School at Yale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Yale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.