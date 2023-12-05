Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Saginaw County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
University Prep Art & Design at Arthur Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powers Catholic High School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Carrollton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hemlock High School at St Charles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: St. Charles, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montrose High School at Birch Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Birch Run, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saginaw High School at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Lutheran High School at All Saints Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy at Caseville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Caseville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merrill High School at Calvary Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Midland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
