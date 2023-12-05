The Detroit Red Wings, including Robby Fabbri, will be in action Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. Looking to wager on Fabbri's props? Here is some information to help you.

Robby Fabbri vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Fabbri Season Stats Insights

Fabbri's plus-minus this season, in 9:13 per game on the ice, is -1.

In six of 11 games this year, Fabbri has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In six of 11 games this season, Fabbri has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Fabbri has had an assist twice this year in 11 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Fabbri's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Fabbri going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Fabbri Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 11 Games 1 9 Points 0 7 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

