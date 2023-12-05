Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newaygo County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Newaygo County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Newaygo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newaygo High School at Montague High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Montague, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason County Central High School at White Cloud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: White Cloud, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hesperia Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hesperia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant High School at Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hart, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
