Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Muskegon County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oakridge High School at Holton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Holton, MI

Holton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Northern Michigan Christian High School at Western Michigan Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Muskegon, MI

Muskegon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Newaygo High School at Montague High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Montague, MI

Montague, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Reeths-Puffer High School at Forest Hills Central High School