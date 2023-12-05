Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Monroe County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milan High School at Melvindale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Melvindale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakland International Academy at Summerfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Petersburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flat Rock High School at Erie-Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Erie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washtenaw Christian Academy at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.