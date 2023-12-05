Michigan vs. Indiana December 5 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big Ten slate includes the Michigan Wolverines (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) playing the Indiana Hoosiers (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Michigan vs. Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kobe Bufkin: 14 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Indiana Players to Watch
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 18.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- McDaniel: 21 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Williams: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tarris Reed, Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nimari Burnett: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Michigan vs. Indiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Michigan Rank
|Michigan AVG
|Indiana AVG
|Indiana Rank
|134th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|74.7
|105th
|159th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|137th
|52nd
|34.1
|Rebounds
|33.1
|96th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
