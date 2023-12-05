Tuesday's Big Ten slate includes the Michigan State Spartans (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) versus the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Walker: 23 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaden: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Malik Hall: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • A.J Hoggard: 8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Carson Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank
205th 74 Points Scored 75.4 185th
41st 61.4 Points Allowed 67.4 132nd
104th 36.2 Rebounds 31.6 264th
151st 9.8 Off. Rebounds 10.4 112th
326th 5 3pt Made 5.6 301st
48th 17 Assists 11.4 263rd
101st 10.6 Turnovers 10.2 78th

