Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Marquette County, Michigan today, we've got you covered.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gwinn High School at Munising High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Munising, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ishpeming High School at Gladstone High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Gladstone, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Escanaba High School at Negaunee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Negaunee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Republic-Michigamme High School at Superior Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Eben Junction, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
