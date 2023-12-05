Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Macomb County, Michigan today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Richmond High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Richmond, MI

Richmond, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Chippewa Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cousino High School at Warren Woods-Tower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Romeo High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lake High School at Lake Shore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Clintondale High School at Mt Clemens High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Mt. Clemens, MI

Mt. Clemens, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Memphis High School at Almont High School