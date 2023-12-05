Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Macomb County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Richmond, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Chippewa Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cousino High School at Warren Woods-Tower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romeo High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lake High School at Lake Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clintondale High School at Mt Clemens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Mt. Clemens, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memphis High School at Almont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Almont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
