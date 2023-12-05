Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Lenawee County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sand Creek High School at Pittsford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Pittsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stockbridge JrSr High School at Onsted High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Onsted, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manchester High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Addison, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blissfield High School at Arbor Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ypsilanti, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
