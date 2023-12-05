How to Watch the Lakers vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) host the Phoenix Suns (12-8) in a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Crypto.com Arena on December 5, 2023. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Lakers vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Lakers vs Suns Additional Info
|Lakers vs Suns Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Suns Injury Report
|Lakers vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Suns Prediction
|Lakers vs Suns Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- Los Angeles has a 10-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 13th.
- The Lakers score 112.5 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Suns give up.
- When Los Angeles scores more than 113.3 points, it is 7-1.
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- This season, Phoenix has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.6% from the field.
- The Suns are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 30th.
- The Suns' 116.2 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 113.5 the Lakers allow.
- Phoenix has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers are scoring 114 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (111.2).
- Los Angeles is surrendering 106.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.6 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (119.5).
- When it comes to total threes made, the Lakers have played worse at home this year, draining 9.7 three-pointers per game, compared to 10.1 in away games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 34% three-point percentage at home and a 33.3% mark on the road.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Suns are averaging more points at home (118.2 per game) than away (114.1). But they are also conceding more at home (114.9) than away (111.6).
- Phoenix allows 114.9 points per game at home, and 111.6 away.
- At home the Suns are averaging 25.3 assists per game, 1.4 less than on the road (26.7).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Questionable
|Heel
|Rui Hachimura
|Questionable
|Nose
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Calf
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Eric Gordon
|Questionable
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.