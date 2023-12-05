Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Kent County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Grand Rapids High School at Grandville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Grandville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DELETE at Covenant Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montabella High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kent City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wyoming Tri-unity Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Big Rapids High School at West Michigan Aviation Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reeths-Puffer High School at Forest Hills Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City West High School at Forest Hills Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopkins High School at Grand River Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wellspring Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland Christian High School at Calvin Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Grandville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Christian High School at Grand Rapids Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
