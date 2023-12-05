Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kalamazoo County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coloma High School at Galesburg-Augusta High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Galesburg, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vicksburg High School at Schoolcraft High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Schoolcraft, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hackett Catholic Central High School at Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Buchanan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parchment High School at Sturgis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Sturgis, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kalamazoo Christian High School at Portage Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Portage, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
