In the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Justin Holl to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Holl stats and insights

Holl is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Holl has zero points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are giving up 85 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-4 OT 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:17 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:08 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:21 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 2-0

Red Wings vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

