Will Jake Walman Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 5?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Jake Walman a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Walman stats and insights
- In five of 21 games this season, Walman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- On the power play, Walman has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Walman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|20:22
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|17:41
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:05
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|22:16
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:50
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|20:22
|Home
|W 5-4
Red Wings vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
