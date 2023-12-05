Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Jackson County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grass Lake High School at Hanover-Horton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hanover, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Creek Central High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason High School at Jackson Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Center High School at Jonesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jonesville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Jackson High School at Homer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Homer, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leslie High School at Columbia Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Brooklyn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson Christian School at Calhoun Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
