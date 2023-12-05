When the Detroit Red Wings play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will J.T. Compher score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

Compher has scored in five of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Compher has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 23.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 85 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 17:37 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 19:55 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:04 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 17:26 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:11 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:52 Home L 3-2 OT

Red Wings vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

