Houghton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ewen-Trout Creek High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 5

5:45 PM ET on December 5 Location: Lake Linden, MI

Lake Linden, MI Conference: Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain How to Stream: Watch Here

Watersmeet High School at Chassell High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Chassell, MI

Chassell, MI Conference: Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain How to Stream: Watch Here

Houghton High School at Kingsford High School