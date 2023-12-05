Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Grand Traverse County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kalkaska High School at Kingsley Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

Location: Kingsley, MI

How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City West High School at Forest Hills Northern High School