Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Atherton High School at Merritt Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Owosso High School at Fenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Fenton, MI

Fenton, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Corunna High School at Linden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Linden, MI

Linden, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodrich High School at Holly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Holly, MI

Holly, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Kearsley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Powers Catholic High School at Carrollton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Carrollton, MI

Carrollton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Fenton High School at Flushing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Flushing, MI

Flushing, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Webberville Community High School at LakeVille Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Otisville, MI

Otisville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt Morris High School at Bentley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

New Lothrop High School at Bendle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Carman-Ainsworth High School at Waverly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Montrose High School at Birch Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Birch Run, MI

Birch Run, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw High School at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith High School at Bloomfield Christian School