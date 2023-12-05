Will David Perron find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

Perron has scored in six of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 85 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 2 2 0 14:28 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:53 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:21 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:04 Home L 3-2 OT

Red Wings vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

